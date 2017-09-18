Minister says tourism is key to jobs for young people in Galway gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht Minister, Joe McHugh, says tourism is the key to providing work for young people in gaeltacht areas of Galway and other counties.

The Government Chief Whip was in Carna earlier today to launch a strategy for young people in Gaeltacht areas, based on a study of their needs.

It was compiled by Muintearas and Údarás na Gaeltachta and was launched at Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara in Carna.

Speaking to our reporter Máirtín Ó Catháin, Minister McHugh says one of the ways to tackle unemployment blackspots in the Galway Gaeltacht is to provide tourism courses to young people.