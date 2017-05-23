15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister says An Post is committed to maintaining post office in Carna

By GBFM News
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 10:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says An Post is committed to maintaining a Post Office in Carna into the future.

Over 80 people attended a public meeting in Carna last night to discuss concerns over the closure.

The gathering was led by Coiste Pobail Charna.

A spokesperson for An Post says officials are working to address an issue at the branch, however no resolution has yet been reached.

Those in attendance last evening stated that the Carna area is badly hit by the closure and that a resolution to the issue is urgently needed.

Councillor Joe Folan, Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne, were among those in attendance.

Minister Kyne said he has received assurances from An Post that there is no threat to the service.

