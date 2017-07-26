Minister says Galway could be major hub for international financial services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway could be a major hub for international financial services.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Minister for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon.

He says the IDA needs to continue marketing Galway as a major international financial services hub in line with the Government`s International Financial Services 2020 strategy.

Junior Minister Cannon says Galway offers a highly skilled workforce and a culturally rich lifestyle which would be attractive to overseas firms.