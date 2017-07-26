15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Minister says Galway could be major hub for international financial services

By GBFM News
July 26, 2017

Time posted: 11:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway could be a major hub for international financial services.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Minister for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon.

He says the IDA needs to continue marketing Galway as a major international financial services hub in line with the Government`s International Financial Services 2020 strategy.

Junior Minister Cannon says Galway offers a highly skilled workforce and a culturally rich lifestyle which would be attractive to overseas firms.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Permission sought to keep additional rooms at Prospect Hill hotel
July 26, 2017
Permission sought to keep additional rooms at Prospect Hill hotel
July 26, 2017
Athenry Apple data centre in limbo following latest delay
July 26, 2017
Sharon Shannon agrees to withdraw from Craughwell house sale

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 25, 2017
Galway Under 16 Ladies Ready For All-Ireland Final Date With Cork
July 25, 2017
THREE SILVER FOR IRELAND IN EURO SCHOOLBOY FINALS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK