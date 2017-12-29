Minister says DNA testing of Tuam mother and baby home remains could ‘prevent dignified reburials’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Childrens’ Minister is warning that DNA testing of remains found at the site of the Tuam mother and baby home could prevent dignified reburials.

Groups representing former residents and relatives have called for DNA testing to help identify remains.

However, Minister Katherine Zappone says the recent report published by an expert group has pointed to major technical challenges, as well as cost issues.

According to the Irish Times, she’s raised concerns that DNA testing could destroy the remains, preventing a proper reburial of the children and babies involved.