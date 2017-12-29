15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Minister says DNA testing of Tuam mother and baby home remains could ‘prevent dignified reburials’

By GBFM News
December 29, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Childrens’ Minister is warning that DNA testing of remains found at the site of the Tuam mother and baby home could prevent dignified reburials.

Groups representing former residents and relatives have called for DNA testing to help identify remains.

However, Minister Katherine Zappone says the recent report published by an expert group has pointed to major technical challenges, as well as cost issues.

According to the Irish Times, she’s raised concerns that DNA testing could destroy the remains, preventing a proper reburial of the children and babies involved.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Power outages due to strong winds across the county
Death Notices Friday 29th December, 2017  
December 29, 2017
More than a dozen expressions of interest in planned Connemara marine park
University Hospital Galway
December 29, 2017
Three deceased Galway patients donated organs this year
December 29, 2017
Road Safety Authority issues stark warning as Storm Dylan approaches Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 28, 2017
Connacht issue squad update ahead of New Year’s Day clash with Leinster
December 28, 2017
A Special Year – The Interviews – David Burke
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK