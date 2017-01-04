15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sean Canney - Independent

Minister says changes to Galway East constituency negatively impacting residents

By GBFM News
January 4, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says changes to the Galway East constituency have negatively impacted residents along the constituency border.

Junior Minister Sean Canney says the natural boundaries of towns and villages have been ignored to the detriment of the electorate.

In the Galway East area, the villages/towns of Dunmore, Kilkerrin, Clonberne and Mountbellew are now split into different constituencies following revisions to constituency boundaries for the 2016 general election.

Galway East now has 3 TDs instead of 4 – as much of the former constituency now belongs to the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

Clonfert, Eyrecourt, Kiltormer and Garrafrauns are also split between two constituencies, and Minister Canney says this does does nothing to enhance social and cultural cohesion and political representation for these areas.

According to the Irish Times, submissions have been made to the government expressing dissatisfaction with a number of boundary revisions across Ireland.

