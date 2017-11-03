Minister says Athenry data centre must get back on track as Apple indicates uncertainty over future of project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Social Protection Minister says we need to get the Athenry data centre back on track as Apple has indicated uncertainty over the future of the project.

The Independent is reporting that Apple CEO Tim Cook told Leo Varadkar that the 850 million euro centre is no longer an immediate priority.

It’s after the High Court this week cleared the way for the centre to go-ahead after legal efforts to block it on environmental grounds were dismissed.

Plans for a similar plant in Denmark were announced alongside the Athenry project in 2015 – with the Danish centre now preparing to go live.

Apple is expected to develop a second data centre in Denmark – but it’s reported Mr. Cook would not reassure Leo Varadkar that the Athenry development will still go ahead.

Minister Regina Doherty says if reports of Mr Cook’s comments are true, the Government will have to work to get the project up and running.