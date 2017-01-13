15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

news-farm-silage-agriculture

Protest planned as minister rules out compensation scheme for Galway tillage farmers

By GBFM News
January 13, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has ruled out a compensation package for Galway tillage farmers, ahead of a planned protest at government buildings next Wednesday.

Up to 60 farmers and 200 along the western seaboard had crops destroyed by adverse weather last year and have been lobbying the government for financial support.

The farmers are looking for a once-off scheme worth around 3.8 million euro to help grain farmers offset losses.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm News, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says that he’s fully aware of the difficulties that poor weather posed for harvesting.

He says there is no indication of a European Commission package for the tillage sector.

Minister Creed argues that some support was given in the last Budget by providing a 150 million euro Agri Cash Flow Support Scheme.

He says it’ll deliver a loan fund which will support highly flexible loans for up to 6 years for amounts up to 150 thousand euro.

The loans will be unsecured and are primarily to pay down expensive forms of credit such as merchant credit and overdrafts.

The Department adds that there have been additional tax measures and farm payments to alleviate the burden on farmers.

However farmers feel that a loan scheme is of little benefit to crop farmers who have little or no income left due to the loss of harvest.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Champions Cup Team to face Zebre
Reports of industrial relations incident at Tuam school
news-property-house-housing-home
January 13, 2017
Cluid to provide 100 new homes for Galway families
IMG_20170113_124422
January 13, 2017
Minister emphasises importance of wellbeing at city school event
archbishop-mchale-tuam-news
January 13, 2017
Reports of industrial relations incident at Tuam school

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Basketball-ireland
January 13, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: January 14th and 15th
MURRAYFIELD
January 13, 2017
Edinburgh 2017 finals kick-off times and key 2017/18 dates
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK