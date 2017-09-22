15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Minister Ring calls for investigation into how odourless gas entered the Galway and Mayo network

By GBFM News
September 22, 2017

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael TD for Mayo and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has called for an investigation into how odourless gas from the Corrib field was allowed to enter the network which delivers gas to homes in Mayo and Galway.

“I am extremely concerned that odourless gas was allowed to enter into the network which provides gas to almost 10,000 homes in Mayo and Galway. There has clearly been a serious failure in the system.

“I am aware that the EPA is engaged with Gas Networks Ireland and the priority is that this situation is resolved safely and with minimal inconvenience to customers. However, we also need answers on how this was allowed to happen and we need them without delay.

“We were given guarantees that this type of thing couldn’t happen. Companies that sell potentially dangerous energy products to our consumers have an obligation to ensure that there is no risk to the customer.

“The fact that this has not happened is of the utmost concern.”

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Dunmore Traders say ‘Traffic Lights will not work’
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday September 22nd 2017
September 22, 2017
Education Minister visits Loughrea to celebrate Galway’s All Ireland hurling victory
September 22, 2017
Internal investigation underway after major gas network safety issue in Galway
September 22, 2017
Galway gas customers may be without supply until at least Sunday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 22, 2017
Schools Triathlon Programme Launched – Sport Linked To Improved Exam Results
September 22, 2017
AIG CUPS & SHIELDS RESULTS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK