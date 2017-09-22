Minister Ring calls for investigation into how odourless gas entered the Galway and Mayo network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael TD for Mayo and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has called for an investigation into how odourless gas from the Corrib field was allowed to enter the network which delivers gas to homes in Mayo and Galway.

“I am extremely concerned that odourless gas was allowed to enter into the network which provides gas to almost 10,000 homes in Mayo and Galway. There has clearly been a serious failure in the system.

“I am aware that the EPA is engaged with Gas Networks Ireland and the priority is that this situation is resolved safely and with minimal inconvenience to customers. However, we also need answers on how this was allowed to happen and we need them without delay.

“We were given guarantees that this type of thing couldn’t happen. Companies that sell potentially dangerous energy products to our consumers have an obligation to ensure that there is no risk to the customer.

“The fact that this has not happened is of the utmost concern.”