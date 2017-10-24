15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister receives report on Tuam mother and baby home

By GBFM News
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, has received a report from the Expert Technical Group on the site of the Tuam mother-and-baby home.

Minister Zappone says the report is being examined by the Attorney General’s office before it goes to cabinet.

The report outlines several options for the appropriate treatment of human remains at the site.

Minster Zappone says everyone affected will be consulted before a decision is made.

It’s estimated that up to 800 children were buried at Tuam mother-and-baby home.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
