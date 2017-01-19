15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

hiker-news-hikers-backpacker-tourist-tourism

Minister to launch new international tourism degree at GMIT

By GBFM News
January 19, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’ Donovan will be at GMIT today to launch a new honours degree in International Tourism Management.

Over 40 representatives from industry organisations will attend the event alongside students and staff at the IT.

The new level 8 programme will be offered from September and has been developed in partnership with industry stakeholders including Fáilte Ireland.

Minister Donovan will launch the new degree with GMIT president Dr. Fergal Barry at the Dublin Road campus this evening at 5.

John Carty lectures at GMIT’s College of Tourism and Arts – he says the new programme will make a strong contribution to Galway’s economy.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Vacancy exists for a Quality Inspector
Another Big Win For Galway Volleyball Club!
gbfm-news-sean-kyne
January 19, 2017
High level meeting to discuss ongoing N59 controversy
news-menlo
January 19, 2017
Public meeting to discuss proposed changes to Menlo Park roundabout
gbfm-news-enda-kenny
January 19, 2017
Taoiseach pledges to examine possibility of park and ride at Galway Airport

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
ST BRIGID'S LOUGHREA
January 19, 2017
St Brigid’s Loughrea Wins Historic All-Ireland Volleyball Treble
19 January 2017; Bord Gáis Energy was today announced as official sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship for the next three years. The sponsorship expands the companys long standing association with the GAA as they also continue to sponsor the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling U-21 All-Ireland Championship and the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours at Croke Park. The new sponsorship allows Bord Gáis Energy to develop even more great GAA rewards for customers all over the country who are members of the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club. This will include direct access to tickets for Senior Hurling Championship matches. Pictured at the launch is Dave Kirwan, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy, and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Aogán Ó Fearghail, holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with players, from left, Galway star Joe Canning, Cork star Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny star Paul Murphy, Dublin star Liam Rushe, and Tipperary star Seamus Callinan. Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
January 19, 2017
Galway’s Joe Canning helps announce Bord Gáis Energy as new GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK