Minister to launch new international tourism degree at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’ Donovan will be at GMIT today to launch a new honours degree in International Tourism Management.

Over 40 representatives from industry organisations will attend the event alongside students and staff at the IT.

The new level 8 programme will be offered from September and has been developed in partnership with industry stakeholders including Fáilte Ireland.

Minister Donovan will launch the new degree with GMIT president Dr. Fergal Barry at the Dublin Road campus this evening at 5.

John Carty lectures at GMIT’s College of Tourism and Arts – he says the new programme will make a strong contribution to Galway’s economy.