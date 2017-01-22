15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

sean-canney-400-news

Minister hopeful of breakthrough for Galway tillage farmers

By GBFM News
January 22, 2017

Time posted: 5:54 pm

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-
There could be a light at the end of the field for Galway’s tillage farmers.

OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says he’s been in discussion with the Agriculture Minister following concerns over a funding crisis in the sector.

A number of Galway TDs have raised the plight of Galway tillage farmers in the Dáil in a bid to have a crisis fund established.

It’s after up to 60 farmers across Galway had crops destroyed by adverse weather conditions last year, on farms ranging from 10 to 500 acres.

Minister Canney says Minister Creed is to call a meeting of the national Tillage Forum to set up a support scheme for affected farmers.

He says the Minister will meet the farmers representatives on the forum in the coming weeks

