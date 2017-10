Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Health Simon Harris will officially open Mountbellew Primary Care Centre this week.

The Care Centre at the Tuam road in Mountbellew first opened its doors for services in October of last year.

Also speaking at Friday’s ceremony will be the resident GP Dr. Matt Linehan and regional Chief Officer of the HSE’s community healthcare Tony Canavan.

Minister Harris will perform the official opening at 10am this Friday