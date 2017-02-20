15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Minister Harris to visit UHG this afternoon

By GBFM News
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Health Simon Harris will visit University Hospital Galway later today. (19/20)

The Minister who was due to visit the hospital before Christmas, rescheduled his visit to today and will arrive in the city around lunchtime.

Minister Harris will see first hand the pressure on the hospital’s A&E Department which has consistently resulted in the hospital implementing a Code Black- full capacity protocol.

Later this afternoon, Minister Harris will also meet with Maam Ambulance Group at the hospital.

He will finish his visit to the hospital by launching Saolta Health Care Group’s annual report for the Cancer Centre.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
