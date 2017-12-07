Minister Griffin announces Go for Life Grant success for 87 Older Groups in Galway

Galway groups will receive a total of €21,800 to fund physical activity for older people

Almost €300,000 awarded to clubs and groups nationwide this year

A total of 87 groups in Galway are celebrating the awarding of grants to fund physical activity for older people. The Go for Life Grant Scheme from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland is awarding over €21,800 to groups around Galway, and nationwide grants totalling almost €300,000.

The aim of the grants is to improve the health and wellbeing of older people across the country by providing them with opportunities to engage in physical activity and sport. Groups benefitting this year include Men’s Sheds, ICA guilds, Active Retirement Groups, Local Sports Partnerships, Sports Clubs, Family Resources Centres and many others who provide older people with opportunities to get active.

Announcing the successful grantees at the Ballybough Community Centre, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD, said:

‘Over the last seventeen years the National Grant Scheme funding has supported and empowered thousands of groups of older people to get more active more often and the record number of applications this year shows the continued importance of the scheme for groups throughout the country. Programmes like Go for Life, funded by Sport Ireland, will help us reach the targets set out in the National Physical Activity Plan and approximately 30,000 people nationwide will take part in the activities funded by the grants. The success of this scheme shows what can be achieved with a small investment and the importance of funding sport and physical activity, at any age.’

The successful Galway groups are:

DRA (Doughiska, Roscam, Ardawn) ARA, Abbey Craft Group, Abbeyknockmoy ICA, Active in Age Oranmore, Annaghdown Corrandulla ARA, Athenry Active Retirement Association ARA, Aughrim ARA, Ballinderreen Community Centre, Ballygar Ladies Group, Barna Guild ICA, Bohermore Ladies Club, Bohermore Senior Citizens Club, Caltra ICA, Castlegar ARA, Castlegar ICA, Clann FRC, Claran ICA, Claregalway Tea Dance Committee, Claregalway/Carnmore ARA

Clarinbridge ARA, Clifden ARA, Clifden ICA, Coiste Ionad Lae Rosmuc, COPE Galway, Corrib Rowing + Yachting Club, Craughwell Centenary ICA, Craughwell/Ballymana ARA, Croí na Gaillimhe Resource Centre, A Resource Centre of St Vincent de Paul, Cumann Iar Oibrithe Lufara, An Spideal ARA, Dolmen Centre (Brothers of Charity) and Kinvara Community Council, Duniry & District ARA, Dunmore Go for Life, Eyrecourt Killimor Day Centre, Eyrecourt Meelick Clonfert ARA, For Us Now Womens’ Group, Galway Sports Partnership, Galway Arts Centre/Burning Bright, Galway Carers Support Group, Galway Parkinsons Association, Galway Titans – Yummies Basketball Club, Glinsk Ladies Club, Gort & District Community Development Group, Gort Community Centre, Gort ICA Galway, Headford Carers Group, Family Carers Ireland, Headford Women’s Group, Inishbofin Development Company Ltd., Ionad Lae Chamuis, Irish Wheelchair Association, Galway Office, Irish Wheelchair Association, Tuam, Kilbeacanty GAA Club “BeWell Programme”, Killalaghton ICA, Killererin ICA, Knocknacarra ARA, Knocknacarra ICA, Labane Guild ICA, Loughrea ARA, Loughrea ICA, Maam Womens Group, Maree ICA, Mervue ARA, Mountbellew ARA, Moycullen ARA, Moylough Social Services

Mullagh ICA, Galway, Multiple Sclerosis Ireland Galway Branch, New Inn ICA, Newcastle ARA, North Connemara Social Services, Oughterard ARA, Oughterard Community Centre, Portumna Social Services, Renmore ARA, Renmore ICA, Salthill Galway ARA, Sonas Day Centre, Cope, St. Annin’s Day Centre Retirement Group, St. Jarlath’s Court Residents Association, St. Joseph Court Residents Association, Tearmann Eanna Teoranta, Tribesmen Rowing Club Galway, Tuam ARA, Tuam Carers Support Group, Tuam ICA, Tubber Older Adult Group (Fittness for Fun), Turloughmore Bowling Club ARA, Westside Resource Centre

Speaking at the launch, John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland said:

“Sport Ireland is delighted to partner with Age & Opportunity’s Go for Life Programme to support participation among older people in recreational sport activities. One of the key strategic objectives of Sport Ireland is increasing participation and initiatives such as this are a great way of encouraging people to get out and get active regardless of age or fitness level. I want to congratulate and acknowledge the groups themselves, and our own national network of Local Sports Partnerships, who continue to provide opportunities for older people to participate in sport and physical activity”.

Karen Smyth, CEO of Age & Opportunity commented: “The benefits of sport and physical activity are numerous, from the obvious health benefits to the increasingly important social benefits of inclusion and relationship-building. The Go for Life Programme and the Grant Scheme are helping to get more older people more active, more often and we are delighted to support local groups to engage in such a wide variety of activities, demonstrating the richness of the ageing experience nationwide.”

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Go for Life programme, funded by Sport Ireland and delivered nationally with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE. The goal of the grants scheme is to encourage older people to get involved in sport and physical activity in their communities and the funds allocated are used by groups to buy equipment, run sports events or to try new activities.

Over €5.5million has been awarded in almost 12,000 grants during its lifetime. This year saw a record number of applications and of grants awarded and the number of groups applying continues to grow since the launch of the National Grant Scheme in 2001.