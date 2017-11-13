Minister Griffin Announces €80.3k Boost for Sport and Physical Activity Initiatives in Galway

Findings of 2016 Local Sports Partnership SPEAK Report Published

Minster of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD, today announced €80,333 worth of funding for sport and physical activity projects in Galway through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The investment is part of €2.9 million is being allocated to National Physical Activity Plan measures for disadvantaged communities which will be administered by Sport Ireland.

Funding for Galway Sports Partnership includes €70,333 for the development of a Community Sport and Physical Activity Hub (CSPAH) at Doughiska, along with €10,000 for Galway’s Youth Leadership Programme.

Speaking at the announcement in Killarney today, Minister Griffin said: “The funding of €2.9m being announced today will support the delivery of sport and physical activity initiatives across the country under the National Physical Activity Plan. The comprehensive programme of initiative support through this funding allocation will give people with disabilities and those from socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to take part in sport and physical activity. This range of initiatives is as a result of close cooperation between my department, Sport Ireland, the Local Sports Partnership Network and the National Governing Bodies for Sport.”

Among the initiatives being announced today are nine new Community Sport and Physical Activity Hubs (CSPAH), along with support for thirteen existing CSPAHs.

The CSPAH at Doughiska will see a cricket crease and changing rooms developed. The aim of the project is to link with schools and local community groups and help develop club structures through coach development.

Kieran Mulvey, Chairman of Sport Ireland, said: “Previous rounds of investment through the Dormant Accounts Fund have had a real impact on local communities and sports organisations across Ireland. In particular, the Community Sport and Physical Activity Hubs have delivered programmes and opportunities which make it easier for people to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.”

The investment is aligned with the National Physical Activity Plan, with a particular emphasis on implementing programmes to promote physical activity and develop programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

Highlighting the initiatives’ contribution to the National Physical Activity Plan John Treacy, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, added: “In line with the objectives of the National Physical Activity Plan, this investment allows Sport Ireland, in conjunction with the National Governing Bodies for Sport and the Local Sports Partnership, play a lead role in making sure that more people are more active on a regular basis.”

The findings of the tenth annual Sport Ireland Strategic, Planning, Evaluation and Knowledge (SPEAK) Report on the national network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) were also published today.

The SPEAK report provides an overview of the work of the 29 LSPs across the country, and highlights the innovative good practice projects and programmes that are being operated locally.

Almost €17.2 million was invested in the LSP network, including benefit in kind funding.

Commenting on Report, Minster Griffin continued: “The Local Sports Partnership Network carries out vital work in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society which are underrepresented in sport. This work is making a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals, communities and the nation. Today’s report puts a spotlight on the many innovative local projects which are being undertaken by the Local Sports Partnerships across the country which enable all citizens the opportunity to take part in a wide range of sport and physical activities.”

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said: “One of Sport Ireland’s key priorities for the LSP network is the sustainable development within the local sports infrastructure; this report shows that LSPs are doing vital work with clubs and groups ensuring that structures are in place to allow people across the LSP target groups to participate in sport. I would like to thank all of the agencies, groups and individuals who have contributed to this report, and to those who were involved in the delivery of the programmes and projects at local level.”

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr. Una May, added: “One of the key strategic aims of Sport Ireland is increasing participation across every age group and from all social backgrounds throughout Ireland. The report highlights the great work by the LSPs is removing barriers that hinder participation in sport and physical activity. Sport Ireland, through the Local Sports Partnership network, will continue to take a strategic approach with regard to programme delivery, continuing to place a strong emphasis on monitoring and evaluation of the programmes delivered.”

The 2016 Sport Ireland SPEAK Report can be viewed here.