Minister emphasises importance of wellbeing at city school event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister says schools must be places of safety and support for children.

He made the comments at a forum in the city today (13/1) on Wellbeing in Education.

The event is one of a series of regional fora being hosted by Minister Richard Bruton.

The government plans to complete an audit of services to support the wellbeing of children in education.

This involves the rollout of ‘wellbeing’ as a subject in the Junior Cycle.

Speaking to our reporter David Nevin at Merlin College Doughiska today, Minister Bruton said schools need to be sources of support to young people.