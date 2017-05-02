15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister Coveney to officially open Kinvara water treatment plant

By GBFM News
May 2, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Simon Coveney will travel to Kinvara next week to officially open the village’s long-awaited wastewater treatment plant.

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon on the facility will finally bring a 30 year campaign to a conclusion for local residents.

Work on the upgrades to stop untreated waste water being discharged directly into the sea got underway this time last year.

Prior to the 5 million euro upgrade project, Kinvara was one of 44 locations nationwide where raw sewage was being directly pumped into the sea.

Treated wastewater is now being safely discharged to Kinvara Bay via a new marine outfall pipe, which will result in significantly improved water quality.

Minister Simon Coveney will officially open the new treatment plant on Friday week.

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says it’s a historic day for the Kinvara community.

