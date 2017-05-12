Minister Coveney in Kinvara to officially open waste water treatment plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Simon Coveney is in Kinvara this morning to officially open the village’s long-awaited wastewater treatment plant.

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon on the facility set to take place around now will finally bring a 30 year campaign to a conclusion for local residents.

Work on the 5 million euro project to stop untreated waste water being discharged directly into the sea got underway this time last year.

Treated waste water is now being safely discharged to Kinvara Bay via a new marine outfall pipe, which will result in significantly improved water quality.

Minister Coveney is expected to arrive at the Merriman Hotel in Kinvara around now to officially begin the opening ceremony.

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy and Junior minister Sean Canney says it’s a long-awaited and historic day for Kinvara.