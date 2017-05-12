15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Minister Coveney in Kinvara to officially open waste water treatment plant

By GBFM News
May 12, 2017

Time posted: 11:27 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister Simon Coveney is in Kinvara this morning to officially open the village’s long-awaited wastewater treatment plant.

The ceremonial cutting of the ribbon on the facility set to take place around now will finally bring a 30 year campaign to a conclusion for local residents.

Work on the 5 million euro project to stop untreated waste water being discharged directly into the sea got underway this time last year.

Treated waste water is now being safely discharged to Kinvara Bay via a new marine outfall pipe, which will result in significantly improved water quality.

Minister Coveney is expected to arrive at the Merriman Hotel in Kinvara around now to officially begin the opening ceremony.

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy and Junior minister Sean Canney says it’s a long-awaited and historic day for Kinvara.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
High Court action over loans to Galway couple and colleague
Galway golfer in the hunt for Irish Amateur title
May 12, 2017
Relic of Mother Teresa to visit Galway city, Tuam and Loughrea
May 12, 2017
Hill farmers want controlled burning dates extended
May 12, 2017
Plans to expand Colaiste Baile Chlair in Claregalway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 12, 2017
Galway golfer in the hunt for Irish Amateur title
May 12, 2017
Leitir Mór shock St Michaels in Senior Football Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK