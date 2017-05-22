15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Minister for Communications urged to intervene in closure of Carna Post Office

By GBFM News
May 22, 2017

Time posted: 11:07 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Communication, Energy and Natural Resources Denis Naughten is being urged to intervene following the temporary closure of Carna Post Office.

The rural Connemara post office has been closed since early this month.

Services for Department of Social Protection customers have been transferred to the nearby Cill Chiaráin Post office in the interim period.

A spokesperson for An Post says officials are working to address an issue at the branch and no resolution has yet been reached.

Galway West Sinn Fein Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh has called on Minister Denis Naughten to intervene in the closure, and says fears are growing that it could be wound down on a permanent basis.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says the local community has been seriously discommoded and want to know when the branch is likely to reopen.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
May 22, 2017
