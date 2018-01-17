15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister challenged in Dáil over condition of Carraroe road

By GBFM News
January 17, 2018

Time posted: 4:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Rural and Community Affairs has been challenged in the Dáil over long running delays in fixing a dangerous road in ‘the heart of the Gaeltacht’.

It’s alleged Bothar Dhoirefhearta in Carraroe is in an unsafe and worsening condition – but attempts to remedy the situation are going nowhere.

Deputy Catherine Connolly told Minister Michael Ring that locals are being passed from Billy to Jack and back to Billy.

Speaking in response, Minister Ring acknowledged the situation, but revealed the application for works was submitted under an incorrect scheme.

Deputy Connolly expressed disappointment that such badly needed remedial works are being held up by technicalities and lack of communication.

And we’ll have a full report on the exchange in the Dáil on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.

