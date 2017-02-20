15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

news-emergency-uhg

Minister approves funding for design of new Emergency Department in city

By GBFM News
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris says his Department is releasing funds for the design stage of a new Accident and Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway.

The Minister is at the hospital this afternoon where he is getting a view of the overcrowding situation which has dogged the hospital in recent months and years.

23 patients are awaiting admission to the emergency unit at UHG today and a further 23 patients are awaiting admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

At the moment, Minister Harris is meeting with Maam Ambulance Group who are highlighting their concerns over unacceptable waiting times.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
RBS Six Nations Trophy Tour Visits Corinthians RFC On Wednesday
Connacht FA Cup And Shield Fixtures
gbfm-news-galway-city-council
February 20, 2017
City councillors debate Traveller accommodation plan
gbfm-news-garda
February 20, 2017
Two hospitalised following road crash outside Loughrea
simon-harris
February 20, 2017
Almost 50 await beds at UHG and Portiuncula as Health Minister visits city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
CONNACHT FA
February 20, 2017
Connacht FA Cup And Shield Fixtures
ULSTER BANK AND SIX NATIONS TROPHY
February 20, 2017
RBS Six Nations Trophy Tour Visits Corinthians RFC On Wednesday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK