Minister approves funding for design of new Emergency Department in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris says his Department is releasing funds for the design stage of a new Accident and Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway.

The Minister is at the hospital this afternoon where he is getting a view of the overcrowding situation which has dogged the hospital in recent months and years.

23 patients are awaiting admission to the emergency unit at UHG today and a further 23 patients are awaiting admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

At the moment, Minister Harris is meeting with Maam Ambulance Group who are highlighting their concerns over unacceptable waiting times.