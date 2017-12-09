15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Minister appeals for caution over city busking bye laws

December 9, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is urging the city council to exercise caution in seeking to regulate street performances across the city.

It’s as public consultation is underway on the local authorities proposed ‘Street Performance and Busking Bye-Laws 2017’.

Included in the draft plan are restrictions on amplification, the introduction of permitted busking hours and permits for those under 16.

Minister Ciaran Cannon says buskers make a significant contribution to Galway’s reputation as a diverse and cultural city.

He says while he supports common sense measures – such as limiting noise levels – over-regulation could have a serious negative impact on the city.

Minister Cannon says a fine balance is needed.

