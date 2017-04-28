15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

nuig-news - Copy

Minister announces new NUI Galway programme to strengthen second level Irish teaching

By GBFM News
April 28, 2017

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced two new posts at NUI Galway which aim to strengthen the supply of Irish-medium post-primary teachers.

The new posts will be created through secondments, to expand the Professional Masters of Education (PME), at the university.

The Minister says the national Policy on Gaeltacht Education recognises a need to improve the supply of teachers who have the specialised skills needed to teach in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht schools.

Minister Bruton says the creation of the posts is the first step in implementing the government’s commitment to Gaeltacht Education policy.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices 28th April, 2017
news-property-house-housing-home
April 28, 2017
Clarinbridge could accommodate 2000 new homes under new government plan
news-merlin-park-hospital-exterior
April 28, 2017
HIQA discovers major safety breaches at Merlin Park community nursing unit
The Kirwan roundabout on the Headford Road near the Pillo and Menlo Park Hotels.
April 28, 2017
Council to be presented next month with preferred option for Kirwan Roundabout overhaul

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
EINDE ONE
April 26, 2017
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
Galway-GAA
April 26, 2017
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK