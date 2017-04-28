Minister announces new NUI Galway programme to strengthen second level Irish teaching

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced two new posts at NUI Galway which aim to strengthen the supply of Irish-medium post-primary teachers.

The new posts will be created through secondments, to expand the Professional Masters of Education (PME), at the university.

The Minister says the national Policy on Gaeltacht Education recognises a need to improve the supply of teachers who have the specialised skills needed to teach in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht schools.

Minister Bruton says the creation of the posts is the first step in implementing the government’s commitment to Gaeltacht Education policy.