Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam-based company is to make a significant jobs and investment announcement next week. (16/1)

Steeltech Sheds, which is located at the old Coca Cola site at Galway Road in Tuam, manufactures garden sheds, steel sheds and garages.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O Connor will visit the company’s head office in Tuam at 12.15 next Monday to make the investment and jobs announcement.