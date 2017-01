Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam-based company is to make a significant jobs and investment announcement today.

Steeltech Sheds, which is located at the old Coca Cola site at Galway Road in Tuam, manufactures garden sheds, steel sheds and garages.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O Connor will visit the company’s head office in Tuam at 12.15 to make the investment and jobs announcement.