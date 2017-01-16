Minister to announce over 40 new jobs for Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam-based company Steeltech Sheds is to announce over 40 new jobs in the next few minutes.

Steeltech is located at the old Coca Cola site at Galway Road in Tuam and manufactures garden sheds, steel sheds and garages.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O Connor is at the company’s head office in the town where she will make the investment and jobs announcement.

Steeltech Managing Director Sean Brett says the company has experienced exceptional growth in the past two years and the new jobs are part of a multi-million euro expansion.