15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

galway-tuam-btm1

Minister to announce over 40 new jobs for Tuam

By GBFM News
January 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam-based company Steeltech Sheds is to announce over 40 new jobs in the next few minutes.

Steeltech is located at the old Coca Cola site at Galway Road in Tuam and manufactures garden sheds, steel sheds and garages.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O Connor is at the company’s head office in the town where she will make the investment and jobs announcement.

Steeltech Managing Director Sean Brett says the company has experienced exceptional growth in the past two years and the new jobs are part of a multi-million euro expansion.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Screebe river to become catch and release area in 2017
Connacht One Step From European Quarter Final
news_ocuiv
January 16, 2017
Galway TD urges Ministers to fast-track bid to tackle car insurance premiums
steeltech2
January 16, 2017
Steeltech Sheds to invest 5 million euro in Tuam base
fishing-1572408_960_720
January 16, 2017
Screebe river to become catch and release area in 2017

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Rugby
January 16, 2017
Connacht One Step From European Quarter Final
GALWAY FBD
January 15, 2017
FBD League MATCH TRACKER
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK