Minister accused of misleading public over availability of Galway storm clean-up resources

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for Defence is being accused of misleading the public on the availability of engineering units to help with Galway’s storm clean-up.

Senator Gerard Craughwell, who’s from Salthill, says he was ‘absolutely horrified’ when he heard Junior Minister Paul Kehoe say that there are engineering units available in every army barracks in the country.

Senator Craughwell says there are no such units in Galway, Donegal, Limerick or Kilkenny.

According to the Irish Times, he said the army does not have adequate resources to deal with weather events like Ophelia.