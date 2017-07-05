Milltown’s Deirdre Mongan Named On Irish Team for Para Athletics World Championship

Paralympics Ireland has announced a team of ten for the 2017 Para Athletics World Championships which are set to take place in the iconic London Olympic stadium from July 14th until 23rd inclusive.

On the team is Milltown’s Deirdre Mongan who secured a bronze medal in the Shot Put at the IPC World Championships in Doha in 2015, after she produced a best throw of 4.02 metres. Deirdre, who now lives in Newcastle Co Down, followed this with another excellent performance at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Grosseto, Italy where she claimed another bronze medal.

Deirdre competed at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and placed 5th, in a straight final, with a throw of 4.04m.

The Irish team boasts five Paralympic medallists and all ten athletes competed at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Led by multiple Paralympic gold medallists and defending World champions Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop this experienced team also features Cork’s trio of throwing Paralympic medallists Noelle Lenihan, Orla Barry and Niamh McCarthy.

Middle distance runner Greta Streimikyte will make her World Championship debut, as will Dublin sprinter Orla Comerford. Meath man Paul Keogan will race over 200m and 400m with Kildare wheelchair racer set to challenge over 800m and 1500m, as his favoured event; the marathon is not on the London programme.

For the first time ever both the World Para Athletics Championships, and the IAAF World Championships will be held in the same city in the same summer across twenty days making it the world’s biggest sporting event of 2017.

The Para Championships precede its able-bodied equivalent getting underway on July 14th, and already over 230,000 tickets have been sold for the Para Athletics World Championships making it by far the biggest in the event’s history.

Speaking at the announcement Irish team manager James Nolan said: ‘It’s a great honour to lead such an experienced and talented group of athletes. The team has progressed dramatically over the last number of years through their own hard work, and that of their home coaches in addition to the support we’ve been able to provide.

The athletes will undoubtedly enjoy performing in front of what is set to be a massive crowd, that will include many Irish supporters.Medals are incredibly tough to secure at World level but this group of athletes have done it before so will certainly be aiming for that podium again in London.’

Irish team for 2017 Para Athletics World Championships, London 14th – 23rd July.

Jason Smyth, City of Derry AC, T13, 100m & 200m

Michael McKillop, North Belfast Harriers, T37, 800m & 1500m

Paul Keogan, Cushinstown AC, T37, 200m & 400m

Patrick Monahan, Le Cheile AC, T53, 800m & 1500m

Niamh McCarthy, Eagle AC, F41, Discus

Orla Barry, Leevale AC, F57, Discus

Noelle Lenihan, North Cork AC, F38, Discus

Deirdre Mongan, F53, Shot Put

Orla Comerford, Raheny Shamrocks, T13, 100m

Greta Streimikyte, Clonliffe Harriers, T13, 1500m

Team Staff

Team Manager: James Nolan

Throws Coach: Dave Sweeney

Team Physiotherapist: Jon Faulkner

Team support: Emer O’Brien

Team support: Micheal Bergin

Team support: Jim Lenihan