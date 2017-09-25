Milltown named Galways Tidiest Town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Milltown has been named the ‘Tidiest Town’ in Galway in the national SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition.

The north Galway town also received a silver award in the national category for areas with a population of under 200.

Galway city centre was awarded a Silver medal in the category for areas with a population of 25,000 and over.

Whille Abbey and Monivea in the county received bronze awards for areas with a population under 200.

Birdhill in Co. Tipperary is Ireland’s Tidiest Town, while Clonakilty in Cork was named Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Westport in Co.Mayo got the nod for the Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis in Co. Clare was again declared Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Ballygar is one of the winners of the Endeavour Award having improved its score by nearly 6% on last year.

Clifden Tidy Towns is the overall winner of the Value Water award, while Carrigalane in Cork took home the Clean Air Award.

The Leisurely Walk by Creggs Rural Development got 1st place in the Sustainable Development Award.

And the Headford Lace Project in Galway city won the Heritage Award.

Photo – Google Maps