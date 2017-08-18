Milestone for long awaited Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The long awaited South Galway-Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme has reached a significant milestone.

Engineers are to be chosen shortly for the long awaited project.

The County Council has issued a call for tenders for the scheme, which aims to provide major flood mitigation measures across the region.

The engineering consultants will be required to undertake a feasibility study, public exhibition, detailed design, construction and project close-out works.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the local authority is September 19th.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the progress is great news for residents of a region which has been devastated by flooding in recent years.