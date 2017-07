Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people died in road traffic collisions in Galway since the start of the year.

In a Provisional Review of Fatal Collisions by the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána, it’s revealed that Dublin had the most fatalities in Ireland.

The review shows that while there has been a decrease in fatal crashes around the country this year compared to the same period last year, the number of arrests for drink driving has increased.