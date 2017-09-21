Michael Daly nominated for ‘Young Footballer of the Year’

Mountbellew Moylough and Galway footballer Michael Daly has been rewarded for a terrific season in which he led his county to an All Ireland U21 final appearance and contributed handsomely to Galway’s march to an All Ireland quarter final by being nominated for Young Footballer of the Year at this years All Star banquet in Dublin on Nov 3rd. Michael will be up against hot favourite Con O’Callaghan of Dublin and Cork’s Sean Powter. Galway did not receive any nominations for an All Star in a list of 45 dominated by Dublin and Mayo.

NEWLY-crowned All-Ireland champions Dublin are represented by 13 player, Mayo have received 12 nominations and the remainder of the breakdown is Tyrone 6, Kerry 5, Roscommon, Kildare and Down each have 2 with Monaghan, Donegal and Armagh completing the line-up with one nomination each.

The selections were voted on by a committee made up of Gaelic Games correspondents, and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Football team of 2017 will be announced live on RTÉ TV and will be presented with their coveted awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3.

Also announced today is the short list for this year’s Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

These overall awards will be voted on exclusively by inter county players and a decision has been taken to nominate four players for the Footballer of the Year Award instead of the traditional three names.

Dublin’s James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton and Mayo’s David Clarke and Andy Moran are the four names in contention. The decision to settle on a final four was made so as not to prejudice what the final team selection may be.

Shortlisted for the Young Footballer of the Year prize are Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan, Cork’s Sean Powter and Galway’s Michael Daly.

All-Star Football Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo), Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

DEFENDERS

Jack McCaffrey, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, John Small, Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison (Mayo), PádraigHampsey, Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley (Kerry), ConorDevanney (Roscommon), Caolan Mooney (Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan).

MIDFIELDERS

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (Dublin), Tom Parsons (Mayo), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Kevin Feely (Kildare).

FORWARDS

Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Dean Rock (Dublin), Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue (Kerry), Peter Harte, Niall Sludden (Tyrone), Connaire Harrison (Down), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Jamie Clarke (Armagh), Daniel Flynn (Kildare).

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Andy Moran (Mayo)

David Clarke (Mayo)

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Michael Daly (Galway)