Mexican minister vows to sue Galway businessman over corruption allegations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Mexican minister is vowing to sue Galway businessman Declan Ganley for defamation.

Mr Ganley’s Rivada Networks was excluded from bidding for Mexico’s 7 billion dollar state-backed mobile network last month.

Ganley’s firm alleges this was a ‘stitch up.’

According to the Irish Times, Monica Aspe from the Mexican department of telecommunications says Mexico will sue Mr Ganley personally in the US over what she described as “false” allegations.

In the meantime, Rivada is suing in Mexico to be readmitted to the tender process for the mobile network contract.