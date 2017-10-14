Met Eireann issues status red weather warning for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a status red weather warning for Galway.

The forecaster is warning that Hurricane Ophelia is expected to bring severe winds and storm conditions from Monday.

It’s advising that mean wind speeds in excess of 80km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are to be expected.

It further warns that the storm has the potential to cause structural damage and disruption, as well as dangerous marine conditions and potential flooding.

The status red weather alert is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry and is valid from 9am on Monday until 3am on Tuesday.