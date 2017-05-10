Mervue United Prepare For SFAI U-16 Cup Final

Mervue Utd’s U-16 squad travel to Dublin on Saturday to play top Dublin side, St Kevins Boys, in the national SFAI Cup final at Wayside Celtic’s ground in Jackson Park with kick-off at 2 pm. Coley Kelly, Damien Brennan and Pa Connell’s squad remain unbeaten all season having captured the Connacht Cup title only two weekends ago with a 4-1 win over Sligo side, Strand Celtic, in Castlebar. They completed the league and cup double last Sunday with a 5-2 away win over Salthill Devon in Drom to capture the Premier Division title with goals from Ethan Fiorentini (2), Conor Shaughnessy, Michael Okoye and Hakeem Ryan.

They will face a very difficult game against a highly rated St Kevins Boys side who have knocked out Ringmahon Rangers, Drogheda Town, Corduff and Villa FC in the national open rounds to reach this year’s final. The Dublin club also dominates the SFAI Cup finals weekend as they have club teams in four of the five finals over the weekend.

Mervue defeated Maree/Oranmore in the last local round to advance to the national open draw were they recorded wins over Crumlin Utd (4-1), Carlow side Burrin Celtic (3-1), St Kevins ND (4-0) and Mount Merrion 2-1 in last months semi-final at Fahy’s Field. Having defeated three Dublin club’s already, the passage to the final has not been an easy one having also lost three important players back in January after the impressive win over Crumlin, to Galway Utd’s U-17 team.

The management team will be looking to Colin Kelly, son of coach Coley, Aiden O’Halloran and Charlie Concannon to produce the goals with young Kelly already having scored in every round, including a hat-trick in the win over Burrin Celtic, while he has also registered over 50 goals in total this season. They will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run going and extended that stat and capture a first national title for the club since 2006. That Mervue winning side included Irish International and current Preston North End star Greg Cunningham, St Johnstone’s Joe Shaughnessy and current Galway Utd player Stephen Folan as they captured the U-14 Goodson Cup title. Mervue last won the U-16 SFAI title in 2004 when that side was captained by current Galway Utd player Paul Sinnott.

All support for the lads would be appreciated by the club for this very important game and the club has organised a supporters bus for the game which is now fully booked. Supporters bus is leaving the Trappers Inn at 10 am sharp on Saturday morning. There will be a reception in the Trappers Inn restaurant for the team, win or lose, on Saturday evening from 7.30 pm for all supporters and parents to welcome home and all are welcome. The club would like to thank Ronan Rooney of Rooney Property Consultants for his kind sponsorship for the U16 squad for this weekend’s SFAI Cup Final.

Mervue Utd Squad: Robert Carr, Ryan Corcoran, Ethan Flaherty, Hakeem Ryan, Kealan Creaven, Ben O’Gorman, Michael Okoye, Adam Farrell, Aidan O’Halloran, Charlie Concannon and Colin Kelly, Mikey Devaney, Thomas Doyle, Mark Melody, Blake Cummins, Conor Flaherty, Ethan Fiorentini, Charlie Fillipe, Lewis Waweru.

Road to the SFAI Final

Last 64 – Maree/Oranmore 0-2 Mervue United A (Colin Kelly, Aiden O’Halloran)

Last 32 – Mervue United A 4 – 1 Crumlin Utd P (Colin Kelly 2, Aiden O’Halloran, Dean Murphy)

Last 16 – Burren Celtic 1 – 3 Mervue Utd A (Colin Kelly 3)

Last 8 – Mervue United A 4 – 0 St Kevin’s (North Dublin League) (Colin Kelly 2, Aiden O’Halloran, Charlie Concannon)

Semi-Final – Mervue United A 2 – 1 Mount Merrion (Colin Kelly, Aiden O’Halloran)