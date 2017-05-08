15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

MEPs visit Galway for Europe Day celebrations

By GBFM News
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish MEPs will gather in the city tomorrow to celebrate Europe day.

Europe Day marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration in 1950 which presented the idea of today’s European Union.

The Europe Day event will be attended by MEPs from the Midlands North West constituency.

It gets underway at NUI Galway’s ILAS building from 11am to 1pm tomorrow.

Prior to the Europe Day festivities, MEP Mairead McGuinness will travel to Claregalway, where she’ll visit Claregalway National School.

She’ll meet with staff and pupils at the school, which is participating in the European Blue Flag Programme.

The Blue Flag teaches children about the EU from an historical, geographical and cultural perspective.

