The Feel Good Factor

MEP says IROPI process only way forward for N59 upgrade

By GBFM News
May 6, 2017

Time posted: 1:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP Marian Harkin says an application direct to Europe under the IROPI procedure is now the best way forward in regard to the upgrade of the N. 59 between Maam Cross and Clifden.

Marian Harkin was the guest speaker at the opening of the Clifden and District Enterprise Exhibition last evening.

An IROPI application may be made to Europe when a development – such as a road- is of such paramount public importance that certain environmental regulations may be set aside.

Marian Harkin said in Clifden last evening that she believes the IROPI  approach is now the best option in regard to the stalemate between Maam Cross and Clifden.

Bord Pleanála turned down an application for an upgrade of this part of the N. 59 a year ago.

In answer to a question later, Marian Harkin clarified that it is a matter for the group or organisation promoting a project to make an approach to Brussels themselves in regard to an IROPI process.

Galway County Council has made its applications so far to Bord Pleanála in regard to the upgrade of the N. 59.

Seosamh Ó Cuaig from the N. 59 Action Campaign said overlay work is temporary – they would fight on for a full upgrade of the road.

