MEP Carthy raises concerns over patient safety in western region

By GBFM News
February 1, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has raised concerns over patient safety in the west and midlands.

It follows a visit to the Ballinasloe area this week where MEP Carthy met nurses and union representatives from Portiuncula Hospital.

The Sinn Fein MEP also visited workers at St. Brigid’s Hospital and at Ballinasloe Social Services Day Care Centre.

He was accompanied by the party’s health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly.

MEP Carthy said out of all the concerns raised, staff fear health cuts are compromising patient safety.

He said the outsourcing of staff is also an issue.

