Mental health minister to visit Galway youth counselling service

By GBFM News
October 1, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mental Health Minister Jim Daly will visit a Galway youth counselling service tomorrow.

It follows an 11th hour reprieve for the service in July, amid fears it the Youth Work Ireland Galway-run service would close.

The organisation offers non-referral counselling to young teenagers in the city, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Loughrea.

Minister Jim Daly will visit the service at Prospect Hill at 10.30 tomorrow (Monday) morning.

Co-ordinator Deirdre Bermingham says they’ll be asking the minister to ensure the service will be funded into the future.

