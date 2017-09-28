Mental health minister to visit Galway Roscommon mental health service following damning report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The junior minister with responsibility for mental health is to visit the region shortly following the publication of a damning report on the Galway Roscommon mental health service.

It’s been revealed that 18 million euro of unspent funding, intended for the service, has been returned to the HSE’s coffers.

An independent review commissioned in 2015 – which has just been published this month – also reveals serious concerns over working relationships within the service.

The matter has been raised in the Seanad by Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh and his Sinn Féin colleague, Senator Máire Devine.

The senators raised concerns over the membership of an implementation group which has been set up to formulate an action plan in response to the review findings.

Speaking in the Seanad, Junior Minister Jim Daly said there’s a ‘body of work to be done’ and he’s taking all concerns on board.