Molly in the Morning

Mental Health Minister to visit Galway counselling service

By GBFM News
August 8, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Mental Health is to visit Galway in October to see first hand the counselling work being carried out by Youth Work Ireland Galway.

It follows an 11th hour reprieve for the service last month – after the organisation pleaded with the Government for further support to keep its doors open.

The HSE has committed to ensuring the service remains open until at least the end of the year following a high level meeting held between Minister Jim Daly, Deputy Hildegarde Naughten and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon.

The service operated by Youth Work Ireland Galway offers non-referral counselling to young teenagers in the city, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Loughrea.

Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly will now travel to Galway on October the 2nd to visit the organisation and see first hand the work being carried out.

Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughten says she’s hopeful the Minister will clearly see the need for the service to be funded into the future.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
