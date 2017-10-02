Mental Health minister to liase with HSE over Galway Youth Counselling funding issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mental Health minister says he’ll liase with the HSE over the future of Galway’s Youth Counselling service.

Mental Health Minister Jim Daly has visited the service provider, Youth Work Ireland Galway, at its Prospect Hill office today.

The organisation offers counselling to young people from the ages of 12 to 21 in Ballinasloe, Tuam, Loughrea, and the city.

The service was almost forced to close in July due to funding issues, but the HSE stepped in and provided funding to allow it to operate until the end of the year.

However, the providers are urging the government to ensure the vital service can continue into into the future.

Speaking at the meeting, Junior Minster Jim Daly says he will liase with the HSE on the matter – but is making no promises.

Co-ordinator Deirdre Bermingham says that they would also like to expand the service to cover more of the county.