Meeting to be held with Council officials following serious incident in Eyrecourt

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place later today to discuss tenancy agreements and anti-social behaviour following a incident in Eyre Court last Friday which resulted in a woman being hospitalised.

The incident happened around 9.45 on Friday night at Main Street in Eyre Court.

A number of cars were smashed by a group using weapons and a 26 year old woman was assaulted and was taken to hospital in Ballinalsoe for treatment to serious injuries.

Gardaí, assisted by the Regional Support Unit, arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Extra garda patrols were deployed over the course of the weekend to ensure no further incidents erupted.

No arrests have yet been made, but gardaí are carrying out in inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify the culprits.

Almost 300 locals in Eyrecourt held a public meeting on Saturday night over concern about safety in the area following the serious incident.

Local councillor Donal Burke and Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Michael Connolly will meet with Director of Services for Housing, Michael Owens in Ballinasloe at 3.30pm to discuss what action can be taken by the council should local residents have concern about anti-social behaviour in a social housing area.

Galway East T.D, Anne Rabbitte told Keith Finnegan that people living in Eyrecourt are extremely upset and concerned about what happened while the father of the injured woman, Joey, said it was a seriously dangerous situation.