The Number One Show

CLARA JOYCE

Meet UHG’s Special Olympics Swimming Champion

By Sport GBFM
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:32 am

When University Hospital Galway employee Clara Joyce isn’t hard at work she is flying the flag for Galway and Ireland.
Clara represented Ireland at the Beijing Special Olympics in 2007 and recently added to her impressive medals haul in April following swimming success.
The Inis Mór native and long standing Aramark employee won a gold medal for the 500 meters front crawl in the Special Olympics swimming Gala held in Leisure Land Galway on 6th April. Clara also won two silver medals, one for back stroke and another for her part in the team event where she
swam front crawl.
Clara has been working with Aramark in the Neo Market restaurant in Galway University Hospital as a catering assistant since January 2005. Frank Gleeson, Managing Director of Aramark’s Food Services said, “Clara has been working with Aramark in Galway University Hospital as a catering assistant for over twelve years. She is a valued, long term member of the Aramark family.
“It goes without saying that we are extremely proud of Clara. To represent your country at Olympic level is a fantastic achievement; very few people get a chance to pull on an Irish shirt at the Special Olympic Games. Clara has shown a great dedication and motivation, as well as strong discipline and tremendous skill. She serves as an inspiration for others to get active and get involved.”
Clara has many accomplishments – not only is she a fantastic swimmer – but also a dab hand at ten pin bowling that she enjoys playing whenever
she gets an opportunity.

May 8, 2017
May 8, 2017
Tipperary’s Denis Lynch in flying form in France ahead of Friday’s La Baule Nations Cup
Optional Headline