The Feel Good Factor

TOPSY KENNY

Meelick Eyrecourt Mourns The Passing Of Topsy Kenny RIP

By Sport GBFM
February 19, 2017

Time posted: 12:24 pm

Topsy Kenny (14/8/35 – 17/02/2016)

Meelick Eyrecourt and the wider GAA community is in mourning following the passing of one of their most iconic figures and Uachtarán – Topsy Kenny.

Revered as one of our greatest Club men, Topsy played with teams between the 40’s to the 70’s winning numerous county titles and accolades.

In 1980 Topsy moved into coaching where he led Meelick Eyrecourt to a Senior County final where they were defeated by a Star-studded Sarsfields side. Topsy continued his direct involvement with the club coaching and mentoring teams of all ages until the late noughties. A big believer in the power and potential of youth Topsy inspired many young men and women to believe that they could excel in any field they stood

It can be stated unequivocally that Topsy had a positive effect on all who crossed his way with an attitude to life and people from which we can all learn.

Today, with the Kenny’s, we stand united as one family in Mourning.

We were all privileged to have known Topsy, and can honestly say, ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann

Topst Christy

Sport
