15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Medtronic purchases Galway medical device company for almost €40 million

By GBFM News
December 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – US Medical devices giant Medtronic has purchased city-based company Crospon Limited for almost €40 million.

Established at Galway Business Park in 2006, Crospon develops tools to diagnose, measure and treat gastrointestinal disorders.

 

According to the Sunday Times, Medtronic has confirmed the purchase but has declined to disclore the value of the deal.

However, it’s reported that subject to a number of milestones, the total value could be as high as €38 million.

Crospon currently employs 22 people and is set to expand with the backing of Medtronic.

Medtronic says the acquisition will expand its portfolio to provide solutions to oesophageal diseases from diagnosis to therapy.

Crospon was established in 2006 by John O’ Dea, who previously founded medical device firm Caradyne – which was also sold in 2004 to US firm Respironics.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Marathon busking underway in city to highlight opposition to planned regulation
December 10, 2017
Marathon busking underway in city to highlight opposition to planned regulation
December 10, 2017
Temperatures across Galway to plummet as low as minus eight degrees overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh warnings
December 10, 2017
Motorists urged to avoid travel due to poor road conditions around Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 8, 2017
Draw Announced For Last 32 Of FAI Junior Cup
December 8, 2017
Draws Announced For TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK