MEATH COME STRONG IN SECOND HALF TO OVERCOME GALWAY

By Sport GBFM
July 1, 2017

Time posted: 5:36 pm

Galway 2-07 Meath 1-15

Meath done enough to defeat Galway in the Liberty Intermediate Camogie Championship.  Galway led 0-7 – 0-5  at the interval with the aid of the breeze with

Tara Rutlege and Ava Lynskey tapping over a point each while Leanne Franey landing five points for the tribeswomen with Jane Dolan doing the key scoring for the royals.

Meath took advantage of the breeze midway through the second half and led 1-10 – 0-7 but the home side added a goal from Tara Rutlege. The victors pulled 2-07 – 1-13 ahead with Leanne Franey slotting home the second goal for Galway while Meath added late points through Christinna Trophey, Caroline Quinn and Jane Dolan to run out comfortable five point winners and look in pole position too progress to the latter stages  of the championship while this loss is a major setback for Galway’s chance to advance out of the group.

