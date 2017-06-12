McStay names Roscommon Team to Play Leitrim

Roscommon Manager Kevin Mc Stay has announced his team to play Leitrim in the upcoming Connacht Senior Football Semi Final in Dr Hyde Park Roscommon on Sunday June 18th at 3-30pm. Roscommon will be the final team to enter the GAA senior football championship when the ball is thrown in on Sunday.

Kevin is handing championship debuts to Éire Óg’s Colm Lavin in Goal, to Tadhg O Rourke of Tulsk Lord Edwards and Brian Stack of the St Brigid’s club.

The Ciaráin Murtagh lead team shows a number of changes to the team that started against Cavan in the final game of the Allianz National League played in Dr Hyde Park on April 2nd. Gary Patterson, Ultan Harney,(injured) Cian Connolly and Cathal Compton (injured) all make way for John Mc Manus, Sean Mullooly, Brian Stack and Fintan Cregg.

The team is

1 Colm Lavin Éire Óg 2 David Murray Padraig Pearses 3 John McManus Roscommon Gaels 4 Niall McInerney St Brigids 5 Sean McDermott Western Gaels 6 Sean Mullooly Strokestown 7 Conor Devaney Kilbride 8 Tadgh O’Rourke Tulsk Lord Edwards 9 Enda Smith Boyle 10 Fintan Cregg Elphin 11 Niall Kilroy Fuerty 12 Brian Stack St Brigid’s 13 Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain) St Faithleach’s 14 Diarmuid Murtagh St Faithleach’s 15 Donie Smith Boyle Subs 16 Darren O’Malley Michael Glavey’s 17 Brian Murtagh St Faithleach’s 18 Cian Connolly Roscommon Gaels 19 Colin Compton Strokestown 20 David Rooney David Rooney 21 Gary Patterson Michael Glavey’s 22 Henry Walsh Kilbride 23 Ian Kilbride St Brigid’s 24 Ronan Stack St Brigid’s 25 Shane Killoran Elphin 26 Thomas Featherston Oran