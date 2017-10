Saturday sees the final of the McGettigan County Intermediate Hurling Championship in Kenny Park with Ballindereentaking on Meelick/Eyrecourt at 3pm.

We hear from both camps starting with Balindereen, who were beaten in last year’s final by Ahascragh/Fohenagh.

Their manager is Mark Lane, he spoke to Sean Walsh

Meelick/Eyrecourt are in the final for the first time since 2009. Their manager is John Larkin, he spoke to John Mulligan