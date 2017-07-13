McDonald’s given more time to make next move in trademark battle with Supermac’s

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fast food giant McDonald’s has until September to make its next move in an ongoing trademark battle with Galway company Supermac’s.

In April this year, Supermac’s asked the EU regulator to cancel the use of the Big Mac trademark registered by McDonald’s under certain classes.

Last year, the EU Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market upheld McDonald’s opposition to the use of the Supermacs trademark in Europe.

The ruling said Supermac’s can still use its brand name and trade name in the EU – but not to sell meat, fish, poultry, chicken nuggets, chips, onion rings or hamburgers.

Pat McDonagh’s restaurant group has issued a formal trademark cancellation demand on the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks that McDonald’s has registered under certain classes.

McDonald’s has registered a wide variety of words with the Mc prefix including McCountry and the word MAC as well as McKids, McFamily, McHome, McWallet, McRecycle, McJob, and McInternet.

Supermac’s says McDonald’s has trademarked these words in an attempt to wipe out any potential competition and that this amounts to ‘trademark bullying’ by a large multi-national.

McDonald’s requested an extension for their next submission in the case, and an extension has been granted until September.